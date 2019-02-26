Home | News | African World Airlines, South African Airlines sign MoU to widen their operations in Africa and beyond

African World Airlines, South African Airlines sign MoU to widen their operations in Africa and beyond

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: atinkaonline.com

AWA FLYSA MOUOfficials of African World Airline and South African Airways at the signing ceremony

Leading Airline Operator within the West African Sub-region, African World Airlines (AWA) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South African Airways to widen their operations in Africa and beyond.

The initiative is to deepen the partnership between the two companies as they both carry huge platforms that they can minimize cost and raise their commercial benefits and make trips cost-effective for travelers.

Speaking to the Media during the event, Chief Executive Officer of Africa World Airlines, John Quan noted that the partnership is an important step for both sides which allows them to transport passengers through the South African Airways network across Africa and North America.

“And in the same vein they are offering South Africa Airways a new market in West Africa”, he stressed.

According to him, African World Airways has invested heavily in safety in the area of insurance and has attained high level of international standard that all major airlines operate at.

They are looking at training, cost management and commercial execution as the main focus and putting their purchasing power together.

Mr. John Quan reiterated that both parties could do more in terms of taking advantage of their human resources as well as the wide range of benefits the cooperation presents.

African Airlines operates inland from Accra – Kumasi – Tamale and Takoradi as well.

They are also operating in Lagos, Monrovia, and Freetown and have their next destination being Abidjan which commences in April.

Meanwhile, the South African Airways also operates largely in Africa, North America and Europe.

The Chief Executive Officer of South African Airways (SAA), Mr. Vuyani Jarana was elated about the cooperation and said they agreed to AWA’s partnership because the ease of doing business in Ghana is great.

And that the Government of Ghana provides a much more opportunity by adopting a much more open policy on aviation and stands in getting advantage over her compatriots.

Explaining further, he mentioned that the MoU gives an opportunity for SAA to bring to bear its vast technical skills for the benefits of all. “We have seen MoUs being signed and get buried somewhere, however, this one is different and would see a quick execution.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!