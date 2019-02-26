African World Airlines, South African Airlines sign MoU to widen their operations in Africa and beyond

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Officials of African World Airline and South African Airways at the signing ceremony

Leading Airline Operator within the West African Sub-region, African World Airlines (AWA) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South African Airways to widen their operations in Africa and beyond.

The initiative is to deepen the partnership between the two companies as they both carry huge platforms that they can minimize cost and raise their commercial benefits and make trips cost-effective for travelers.

Speaking to the Media during the event, Chief Executive Officer of Africa World Airlines, John Quan noted that the partnership is an important step for both sides which allows them to transport passengers through the South African Airways network across Africa and North America.

“And in the same vein they are offering South Africa Airways a new market in West Africa”, he stressed.

According to him, African World Airways has invested heavily in safety in the area of insurance and has attained high level of international standard that all major airlines operate at.

They are looking at training, cost management and commercial execution as the main focus and putting their purchasing power together.

Mr. John Quan reiterated that both parties could do more in terms of taking advantage of their human resources as well as the wide range of benefits the cooperation presents.

African Airlines operates inland from Accra – Kumasi – Tamale and Takoradi as well.

They are also operating in Lagos, Monrovia, and Freetown and have their next destination being Abidjan which commences in April.

Meanwhile, the South African Airways also operates largely in Africa, North America and Europe.

The Chief Executive Officer of South African Airways (SAA), Mr. Vuyani Jarana was elated about the cooperation and said they agreed to AWA’s partnership because the ease of doing business in Ghana is great.

And that the Government of Ghana provides a much more opportunity by adopting a much more open policy on aviation and stands in getting advantage over her compatriots.

Explaining further, he mentioned that the MoU gives an opportunity for SAA to bring to bear its vast technical skills for the benefits of all. “We have seen MoUs being signed and get buried somewhere, however, this one is different and would see a quick execution.