Ignore Sam George, creating problems is in his DNA - Ade Coker

Ade Coker,Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Greater Accra Region, Ade Coker, says the incidence that happened at Ningo-Prampram during the NDC Presidential race is a "typical Sam George behaviour".

Even though last Saturday’s NDC presidential primary conducted by the Electoral Commission was largely peaceful, a different story was told at the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Not only was there a misunderstanding over the qualification of some of the delegates, there was actually an exchange of hefty blows, resulting in one of the delegates sustaining serious injury in the face, with blood oozing from his wounds.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Dzata George, did not spare his Regional Chairman, Ade Coker, during last Saturday’s election, warning him to stay away from creating tension in the constituency.

But Chairman Ade Coker reacting to the version where he was warned to stay away from the constituency, reminded the MP for Ningo-Prampram that he is in control of the constituency, as the regional Chairman.

“We have party Chairman; in the party structures, it is the Chairman who is the leader of the constituency. MP is just MP anytime or very soon he [Sam George] has to go to the Chairman to make his intention known to the Chairman through interview if he will continue or not. What power has the MP in the constituency?” he asked on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show.

According to him, if Sam George is not abreast with the rules of the party, he should go and study it before commanding him to stay away from the constituency.

“I don’t respond to MP, I respond to party Chairman; they are the people in charge of the party. That is the constitution. Nobody has power over the constituency than the party executives . . . Ooh! He said that I don’t have the power to come to Prampram; if somebody says that, you just have to ignore the person. The election is over and the most important thing is that President Mahama got 95.24% and that is the issue we should be talking about,” he said.

Adding that, “I believe you know how pregnancy works? Whatever is in the pregnancy cannot be hidden; it shows forth no matter what. The way your behaviour is, every time, it will show. What happened at Ayawaso West? Whose name was mentioned? At Ningo-Prampram whose name was mentioned? So I have spoken to you in proverbs.”

He averred that the party has reached a point where all and sundry must work to ensure that in the 2020 elections, former President John Mahama wins.

