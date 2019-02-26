Home | News | Anokye Supremo’s girlfriend caused his plight, not Daddy Lumba – Aunty claims

Anokye Supremo’s girlfriend caused his plight, not Daddy Lumba – Aunty claims

Dan Soko

A publication by yen.com.gh has reported that a lady identified as the aunt of the late Highlife singer, has stated that Supremo's demise has been caused by his girlfriend.

In an audio recording circulating on social media, Anokye’s Aunty claimed that the said girlfriend identified as Edith only popped up just after Supremo appeared in the media to beg for funds to undergo surgery and squandered much of the donations the then embattled musician received.

“She was so heartless that she could use some of the money meant for the surgery to go shopping and also spend some to make over their room while Supremo suffered.” the website mentioned the Aunty to have said.

The family of Anokye Supremo need $21,000 to bring his body home

According to the report, Anokye’s Aunty added that late singer trusted Edith so much that he gave her access to his banking and mobile money details which she took advantage of.

“The situation was so bad that the lady stopped Supremo from picking the calls of the auntie and even caused a rift between the singer and his siblings before he was eventually flown to India,” yen.com.gh wrote.

Daddy Lumber and Anokye Supremo

With all these allegations, the said Aunty was also reported to have said that Edith was rather the cause of the singer's plight and not Daddy Lumba.

The singer passed on in India after complications from his brain tumour removal surgery which caused him his sight before leaving Ghana. Anokye Supremo is yet to be buried ever since he gave up the ghost about a month ago.

