Report: Veteran Kumawood star Asuo Tano passes away

According to multiple reports, the actor passed away early Monday (February 25, 2019) while on admission at a hospital in Accra.

His death was confirmed by friends and former working colleagues.

Asuo Tano has starred in many drama series mostly in the Kumawood movie industry, and played a major role in popular movie “Kyeiwaa” with Rose Mensah and the late Ebenezer Donkor ‘Katawere’.