TripAdvisor releases the best 25 beaches in the world in 2019.

It is based on the quantity and quality of reviews on the travel site for the past 12 months.

The list features two beautiful African beaches.

Africa makes it to the list of world's 25 best beaches in 2019.

Every year, TripAdvisor, a popular travel site, selects the finest beaches across the planet based on the choices made by millions of travellers.

Factors include the quality and quantity of traveller reviews as well as the ratings of beaches on the site over a period of 12 years.

For the second time in a row, African beaches have been picked as some of the best across the globe.

Santa Monica, Cape Verde is one of the best beaches in the world for 2019 (Youtube/Steffen Wick)

Unlike last year, when four beaches made the list, this year's features only two. Here are the two best African beaches for 2019, according to TripAdvisor:

Santa Monica Beach, Cape Verde

This is the longest beach in Cape Verde which makes it the ideal spot for long, romantic walks at sunset.

The white sands here are perfect for relaxing with your favourite book during the day. You can also enjoy an occasional dip in the refreshing water.

Check out some reviews on TripAdvisor:

"A vast beach that seems to go on forever!", a recent visitor said.

Santa Monica beach (flightnetwork)

Another member of the travel site wrote, "Long line of white sand and blue ocean. The beach is amazing and unspoiled."

The best time to vist is from October to June.

ALSO READ: 4 African countries make it to the cool list for 2019

Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles

Voted the 6th best beach in the world by TripAdvisor users in 2015 is one of the most famous beaches on Praslin island.

It has everything you could ever want on a beach - perfect white sand, calm turquoise water and picturesque, postcard scenery.

TripAdvisor users agree writing, "No wonder why this beach rated amongst World's Top 10 Beaches…. Amazing view... Crystal Clear Water surrounded with rocks adding to its beauty….. Don't miss this place."

Anse Lazio (traveloni)

Another said, "If you travel to Praslin Island It should be mandatory to visit this beach. Long beach with Takamaka and palm trees. Nice place for snorkelling and swimming. A good restaurant is available there and let you take a shower after swimming."

See the 2019 list of the world's best beaches here.