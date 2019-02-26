Home | News | NDC gives reason why Ghanaians want Mahama back

NDC gives reason why Ghanaians want Mahama back

Dan Soko

The ex-president became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating off competition from six other candidates.

He was endorsed by over 200,000 delegates of the NDC during last Saturday’s presidential presidential primaries held at the various constituencies across the country. 

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

The other contestants – Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu – had 5% of the votes combined.

The 95% votes is a reflection of Ghanaians for the return of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has so far failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

According to him, Ghanaians are fed up with the Nana Addo government, adding that Mahama’s achievements while he was president are still visible for all to see.

Several projects started under Mahama’s leadership have been left under the mercy of the weather. Cocoa roads among others. Which have reached the stage of being tarred have been neglected. The time has come for us to change our slogan and say NPP one term, Nana Akufo-Addo one term, JM bɛba biom,” he noted

The NDC Chairman further stated that he will help build strong party machinery capable of ousting the NPP government in 2020.

We want to congratulate all our party members and Ghanaians who prayed for us because we have gone through a tough process. What it means is that we are one united party poised to win victory in 2020.

“I’m happy that all the other aspirants have called and congratulated John Dramani Mahama. It is only through unity that we can realize victory in 2020. We are going to build strong party machinery…to ensure that we win 2020. The journey to the Flagstaff House begins now,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo added.

