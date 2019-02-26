Home | News | Former Ghanaian player squashes impotent reports; shares photo of biological children

Former Ghanaian player squashes impotent reports; shares photo of biological children

Dan Soko
  • Nii Odartey Lamptey is a former player of the Ghana Black Stars.
  • In 2017, he realised through a DNA test that he did not father the children he thought was his in a 21 years marriage.
  • Many thought he was impotent, but he has remarried and given birth to two girls.

A former player of Ghana’s Senior National team, Black Stars has shared a photo of his two lovely daughters who are growing so fast.

Nii Odartey Lamptey’s story was one many described as painful. A DNA test proved that Mr Lamptey did not father the 3 children he then had with his ex-wife.

At the time he had been married to his ex-wife for 21 years. This led to a divorce.

It would be recalled that embattled wife of former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey, in 2017 lost the right to a portion of his estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.

Odartey Lamptey with his two daughters

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.

After the divorce, Odartey Lamptey married movie star Ruweida Yakubu and has been blessed with 2 beautiful girls.

He shared a photo of the children who resemble their father.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!