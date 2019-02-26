Home | News | I’ve gone for reconstructive surgery because Ghanaians kept claiming I did – Moesha Boduong

I’ve gone for reconstructive surgery because Ghanaians kept claiming I did – Moesha Boduong

Dan Soko

The voluptuous actress as a guest on a cooking Tv said that “I haven’t worked on my bum but I coming to reveal something here, because Ghanaians kept saying I have done it, I was like you know what, if they say I have done it then let me go and do it".

Moesha Boduong

Talking to Nana Ama McBrown who was the host of the show televised on UTV she added that “ But I didn’t it get done on my bum, it was on my stomach, that further brought out my curvaceous body but people didn’t even notice ”

Moesha also emphasized that having liposuction doesn’t mean one has a fake body because that doesn’t come with silicone implants which make people’s bum stiff unlike hers which isn’t.

To be concise, Moesha means that you are responsible for her having her body worked on if you alleged that her voluptuous physique is manmade and NOT that of Yahweh’s.

Watch Moe spill it herself in the video below and tell us what you think

