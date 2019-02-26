New committee takes over from Normalisation Committee to organise Special Competition

The decision was arrived at following a meeting between the Ministry for Youth and Sports, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture, as well as the Normalisation Committee (NC) and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to resolve the ongoing disagreement between the body that has been entrusted with football in the country and the clubs regarding the special competition.

A special competition was announced last two months to bring back football in the country by the Normalisation Committee.

But the competition was called off by the NC following disagreement with the Ghana Premier League clubs.

However, a new committee has been set up to reinstate the special competition to restore football in the country.

The committee is going to be chaired by Perry Okudjeto, who is the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

Other members of the committee are Mr. O.B Amoah, MP for Aburi and the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Madam Lucy Quist, the Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo (Chairman of GHALCA), Kurt Okraku (representing the Premier League clubs), Randy Abbey (representing the Division One League clubs) and the acting General Secretary of the Football Association, Alex Asante.

The committee has been tasked to come up with a road map for the organization of the special competition