Home | News | New committee takes over from Normalisation Committee to organise Special Competition

New committee takes over from Normalisation Committee to organise Special Competition

Dan Soko

The decision was arrived at following a meeting between the Ministry for Youth and Sports, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture, as well as the Normalisation Committee (NC) and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to resolve the ongoing disagreement between the body that has been entrusted with football in the country and the clubs regarding the special competition.

READ MORE: Normalisation Committee denies increasing per diem of Black Stars players from $100 to $150

A special competition was announced last two months to bring back football in the country by the Normalisation Committee.

But the competition was called off by the NC following disagreement with the Ghana Premier League clubs.

However, a new committee has been set up to reinstate the special competition to restore football in the country.

The committee is going to be chaired by Perry Okudjeto, who is the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

Other members of the committee are Mr. O.B Amoah, MP for Aburi and the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Madam Lucy Quist, the Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo (Chairman of GHALCA), Kurt Okraku (representing the Premier League clubs), Randy Abbey (representing the Division One League clubs) and the acting General Secretary of the Football Association, Alex Asante.

The committee has been tasked to come up with a road map for the organization of the special competition

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

February 26, 2019

Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!