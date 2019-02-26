Ghana Health Service assures unemployed nurses of recruitment

The Health Service said nurses who fall within the category are expected to log on to its online recruitment portal to apply, it said in a statement.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MoH) reaffirmed the statement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that 14,254 nurse assistants have received financial clearance to be recruited.

According to the MoH, indeed the nurses who belonged to the tranche that passed their exams in 2016 from government health training institutions were to commence work by February 1, 2019.

Nana Addo in his State of the Nation Address to Parliament touched on the recruitment of over 14,000 graduate nurses.

He said "To deliver healthcare to Ghanaians more efficiently, in 2018, government granted financial clearance for the recruitment of eleven thousand, one hundred and eighteen (11,018) health personnel to increase existing clinical staff. To augment the efforts of clinical staff, in September 2018, the Ministry of Health received further financial clearance to employ fourteen thousand, five hundred and twenty-four (14,254) Nurse Assistants (Clinical and Preventive).

But the Coalition of Allied Health Professionals, pressing home their grievances said the nurses who graduated in 2016 have still not been posted.

Nana Addo with a nurse

The jobless nurses expressed regret at Nana Addo's announcement that the government was working to grant financial clearance to 2017 and 2018 unemployed graduate nurses when 2016 graduates were yet to be recruited.

However, the Ghana Health Service' statement confirmed that financial clearance has been granted for the recruitment of "2016 batch of Nurse Assistants Clinical and Preventive from Public Health Training Institutions."

"Nurses assistants clinical (enrolled nurses) and Nurse assistants Preventive (Community Health Nurses) who are part of the group whose clearance has been received and intend to work in the various health facilities under the Ghana Health Service are requested to formally apply online by logging onto the GHS online application portal www.ghs-recruitment.com/2019/ and follow relevant instructions," it added.

Deadline for submission of the application form ends on March 15, 2019.