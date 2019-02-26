Mahama won't be a walkover in 2020 - Sammi Awuku warns NPP

He said the elections won't be a walk in the park for the NPP.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Sammi Awuku said the NPP will beef up its campaign strategy ahead of the 2020 election.

“We will work times two of what we did in 2016. We will touch on all what we couldn’t do and talk more on our achievement and what we are capable of doing for the country,” he said.

Former President John Mahama

John Mahama was re-elected as the flagbearer of the NDC over the weekend when he polled 95 percent of the total votes cast.