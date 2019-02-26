Home | News | Shatta Wale scores K.O.D 100% for perfectly mimicking how he speaks – watch

K.O.D acted like the "My Level" singer whilst he was hosting the Starr Drive on Starr FM with his co-host and a news item concerning Wale came into the conversation.

He verbally mimicked how Shatta would have reacted to the news and he got it perfectly to the surprise of many. 

King Wale latter shared the hilarious video and said: “This man knows how to copy me ooo ..well he understands me much better than anybody.”

According to Shatta, K.O.D is like his father in the industry and that’s why he knows him like he would know his son. 

“He knows me in this industry like his own son !!! Nice one there KOD .. I still keep that respect” Wale added.

Watch the video below and tell us how much you will score K.O.D too.

