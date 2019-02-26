Major rehabilitation works on Sunyani Airport to begin – Aviation Minister

By Dennis Peprah/Evans Donkoh, GNA
Sunyani, Feb. 26, GNA – Works on
rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Airport would soon begin, Mr Joseph
Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation has said.
Major works on the project, expected to be
completed by the close of the year are; rehabilitation of the runway and other
advanced aviation facilities.
The Sunyani airport was closed down in 2015
due to the deplorable nature of the runway to maintain directional control, and
provide safe stopping for aircraft.
But, speaking to Journalists during a working
visit to the airport, Mr Adda said feasibility studies and soil test had been
done and contract would soon be awarded for the project to start.
He was accompanied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko
Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the Acting Managing
Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited and other key staff of the
Ministry.
Mr Adda expressed worry about the level of encroachments
and human settlements around the Sunyani Airport area and tasked its Management
to dialogue with residents to address all grievances before the start of the
project.
He said the Ministry would make
recommendations to the government for construction of a new airport, but added
in the meantime some major works must be done to re-open for commercial
operation.
Mr Adda warned encroachers to vacate the
airport lands and halt all building projects as they would be directly affected
when the project commences.
GNA
