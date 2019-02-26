Home | News | Major rehabilitation works on Sunyani Airport to begin – Aviation Minister

Major rehabilitation works on Sunyani Airport to begin – Aviation Minister

Dan Soko

By Dennis Peprah/Evans Donkoh, GNA

Sunyani, Feb. 26, GNA – Works on rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Airport would soon begin, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation has said.

Major works on the project, expected to be completed by the close of the year are; rehabilitation of the runway and other advanced aviation facilities.

The Sunyani airport was closed down in 2015 due to the deplorable nature of the runway to maintain directional control, and provide safe stopping for aircraft.

But, speaking to Journalists during a working visit to the airport, Mr Adda said feasibility studies and soil test had been done and contract would soon be awarded for the project to start.

He was accompanied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the Acting Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited and other key staff of the Ministry.

Mr Adda expressed worry about the level of encroachments and human settlements around the Sunyani Airport area and tasked its Management to dialogue with residents to address all grievances before the start of the project.

He said the Ministry would make recommendations to the government for construction of a new airport, but added in the meantime some major works must be done to re-open for commercial operation.

Mr Adda warned encroachers to vacate the airport lands and halt all building projects as they would be directly affected when the project commences.

GNA

