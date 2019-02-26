Let’s make tourism game - changer in poverty reduction

By Charles Chedar / Ruth Mintaah, GNA
Wa, Feb.
25, GNA – The Deputy Upper West Regional Coordinating Director, Madam
Fati Koray, has said the numerous attractive tourism resources in the region
could be a game-changer in fighting abject poverty if developed to high
standards.
The region abounds in many undeveloped
tourists besides the Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary, Wa Naa's Palace, Nakori
Ancient Mosque, Mushroom-shaped Rock and other heritage that already attract
both domestic and international tourists.
Madam Fati who was speaking during the Upper
West Regional Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) awards in Wa, expressed worry that
most of the tourist sites were under-developed and little known to attract
enough holidaymakers.
She called on business owners and other
stakeholders to partner the government to develop the vast ‘virgin’ tourists’
sites in the Region to promote the country’s tourism sector.
"Government alone cannot develop these
under-developed tourist sites, it requires collective hands," she added.
The Upper West Regional GTA office organised
the awards and honoured 20 individuals and institutions for their immense
contribution to development of the service sector in the region.
The areas of recognition included 1-star Hotel
and 2-star Hotel of the year, first and second grade restaurant of the year,
Traditional chop bar, Tourism media writer, Tourism media oriented of the year
and many more.
The programme, which was held in Wa over the
week on theme: "Celebrating our heritage," sought to encourage
service providers for exhibiting high standards in service delivery.
The GTA Regional Manager, Mr Moses Ndewin
Ndebugri, noted that one of the fundamentals of excellence service delivery was
respect and good customer care which ought to be embraced by tourism operators.
He said tourism had become a strong pillar of
the economy in the country and the key driver of social and economic
transformation through creation of jobs opportunities.
Tourism generates jobs, contributes to Gross
Domestic Product and a vital amount of foreign exchange earning that also
contributes to sustainable economic growth and development of Ghana's economy.
Ghana’s tourism sector was the 98th biggest in
the world in 2013 in terms of absolute earnings, and the 119th largest in terms
of its relative contribution to GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism
Council, which estimates that the sector will be the world’s 88th fastest
growing tourism sector between 2014 and 2024.
It said the sector directly contributed
GHC2.62 billion or $727 million to Ghana’s GDP in 2013 or 3 per cent in total.
Mr Ndebugri charged tourism industry players
in the region to maintain high standards and quality service delivery to
attract more clients for greater economic growth.
Nuoyong Empire Hotel was awarded two-star
Hotel of the year and Sem-B Lodge, one-star of the year. African pot was
declared winner for Traditional Caterer (Chop Bar) of the year while Guyz Pub
and Bar was honoured drinking spot of the year.
Mr Emmanuel Money of the Daily Graphic picked
the personality award for Tourism Media Writer of the year with W. FM 93.5
scooping Tourism Oriented Media of the year.
GNA
