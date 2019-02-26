Let’s make tourism game - changer in poverty reduction

By Charles Chedar / Ruth Mintaah, GNA



Wa, Feb. 25, GNA – The Deputy Upper West Regional Coordinating Director, Madam Fati Koray, has said the numerous attractive tourism resources in the region could be a game-changer in fighting abject poverty if developed to high standards.

The region abounds in many undeveloped tourists besides the Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary, Wa Naa's Palace, Nakori Ancient Mosque, Mushroom-shaped Rock and other heritage that already attract both domestic and international tourists.

Madam Fati who was speaking during the Upper West Regional Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) awards in Wa, expressed worry that most of the tourist sites were under-developed and little known to attract enough holidaymakers.

She called on business owners and other stakeholders to partner the government to develop the vast ‘virgin’ tourists’ sites in the Region to promote the country’s tourism sector.

"Government alone cannot develop these under-developed tourist sites, it requires collective hands," she added.

The Upper West Regional GTA office organised the awards and honoured 20 individuals and institutions for their immense contribution to development of the service sector in the region.

The areas of recognition included 1-star Hotel and 2-star Hotel of the year, first and second grade restaurant of the year, Traditional chop bar, Tourism media writer, Tourism media oriented of the year and many more.

The programme, which was held in Wa over the week on theme: "Celebrating our heritage," sought to encourage service providers for exhibiting high standards in service delivery.

The GTA Regional Manager, Mr Moses Ndewin Ndebugri, noted that one of the fundamentals of excellence service delivery was respect and good customer care which ought to be embraced by tourism operators.

He said tourism had become a strong pillar of the economy in the country and the key driver of social and economic transformation through creation of jobs opportunities.

Tourism generates jobs, contributes to Gross Domestic Product and a vital amount of foreign exchange earning that also contributes to sustainable economic growth and development of Ghana's economy.

Ghana’s tourism sector was the 98th biggest in the world in 2013 in terms of absolute earnings, and the 119th largest in terms of its relative contribution to GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, which estimates that the sector will be the world’s 88th fastest growing tourism sector between 2014 and 2024.

It said the sector directly contributed GHC2.62 billion or $727 million to Ghana’s GDP in 2013 or 3 per cent in total.

Mr Ndebugri charged tourism industry players in the region to maintain high standards and quality service delivery to attract more clients for greater economic growth.

Nuoyong Empire Hotel was awarded two-star Hotel of the year and Sem-B Lodge, one-star of the year. African pot was declared winner for Traditional Caterer (Chop Bar) of the year while Guyz Pub and Bar was honoured drinking spot of the year.

Mr Emmanuel Money of the Daily Graphic picked the personality award for Tourism Media Writer of the year with W. FM 93.5 scooping Tourism Oriented Media of the year.

