MCE donates exercise books to schools at Mamfe

Dan Soko

By Bertha badu-Agyei, GNA

Mamfe-Akuapem, Feb 26, GNA - Mr Dennis Aboagye, Akuapem North Municipal Chief executive, has donated 1,000 pieces of exercise books to be distributed to pupils at public basic and Junior High schools at Mamfe to improve on education.

The donation follows an appeal made by the Chief of Mamfe and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem traditional area, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku at a stakeholder’s forum to find ways of improving teaching and learning in the area.

The forum organised at the instance of the Mamfehene, was to discuss factors leading to poor performance of children at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the role of stakeholders especially parents in their wards education

According to Osabarima, reports reaching him indicated that most of the children in the schools in the area went to school without any learning material such as pen, pencil or exercise books and therefore were not able to fully participate in school activities.

He urged parents to be interested in their wards’ education and provide them with the basic needs adding that government was doing his part and parents and all other stakeholders could not let government down.

The MCE noted that government through the assembly had provided the infrastructure and all other logistics to support teaching and learning and therefore the wellbeing of the children and having access to teaching materials was the responsibility of parents.

He explained that government had absorbed school fees and other levies to lessen the burden on parents in order to be able to provide the basic needs of their wards education and therefore not acceptable for parents to fail in that responsibility.

GNA

