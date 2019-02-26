MCE donates exercise books to schools at Mamfe

By Bertha badu-Agyei, GNA
Mamfe-Akuapem, Feb 26, GNA - Mr Dennis
Aboagye, Akuapem North Municipal Chief executive, has donated 1,000 pieces of
exercise books to be distributed to pupils at public basic and Junior High
schools at Mamfe to improve on education.
The donation follows an appeal made by the
Chief of Mamfe and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem traditional area, Osabarima Ansah
Sasraku at a stakeholder’s forum to find ways of improving teaching and
learning in the area.
The forum organised at the instance of the
Mamfehene, was to discuss factors leading to poor performance of children at
the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the role of stakeholders
especially parents in their wards education
According to Osabarima, reports reaching him
indicated that most of the children in the schools in the area went to school
without any learning material such as pen, pencil or exercise books and
therefore were not able to fully participate in school activities.
He urged parents to be interested in their
wards’ education and provide them with the basic needs adding that government
was doing his part and parents and all other stakeholders could not let
government down.
The MCE noted that government through the
assembly had provided the infrastructure and all other logistics to support
teaching and learning and therefore the wellbeing of the children and having
access to teaching materials was the responsibility of parents.
He explained that government had absorbed
school fees and other levies to lessen the burden on parents in order to be
able to provide the basic needs of their wards education and therefore not
acceptable for parents to fail in that responsibility.
GNA
