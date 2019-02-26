Home | News | Wisconsin University awards scholarship to students

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Management of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUCG) on Monday awarded full scholarship to three of its students for emerging second position at the maiden “Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Competition”.

As part of the scholarship, the University would pay for the school fees of the students from level 100 to 400 and offer 30 per cent discount to the students who wished to offer master’s programme at the University.

The students were each given GH¢200.00 for their transportation.

The students are; Evans Agyemang (level 400), Nana Akwasi Sarpong (level 400) and Lariba Abiba Zakari (level 300), all at the Business School Department.

The institute would refund to each student fees they paid up to their current levels.

The students were coached by Dr Mamadou Lamine Diedhiou, Dean of Business School, WIUCG, Dr Kwesi Addei Mensah, Head of Business School Department, WIUCG and Mr Eric Hayfron, a Lecturer, Business School Department.

The coaching team were each given GH¢1000.00 for their contributions towards the performance of the students.

Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, the Chancellor, WIUCG, said the scholarship was to show appreciation to the students for their splendid performance and exhorted academic brilliance on their way to finals by eliminating University of Ghana Business School in the semi-final.

He said the scholarship was to encourage and motivate other students to study hard and be recognised in their fields.

He said people had the notion that private schools were not good, adding that their performance at the competition was a testimony that private schools were capable of producing quality students in the country.

The Chancellor said in America, Universities like Harvard, Northwestern were all private schools and doing very well.

He called on government to support private Universities with tax relief to enable them to complement the effort in enhancing quality education because the private sector was the engine for economic development.

The Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Competition was launched in early February by the Ministry of Business Development in partnership with the Graphic Business to develop business minds and entrepreneurial instincts of University students.

The competition had 12 participating Universities, of which University of Cape Coast won the competition while Wisconsin University came second.

The Wisconsin University contestants each received a Samsung tablet, a life insurance cover worth GH¢20,000.00.

The University received a cash prize of GH¢1,500.00 and would get a six-month free subscription to the Graphic Business.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

