Wisconsin University awards scholarship to students

By Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Management of
Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUCG) on Monday awarded
full scholarship to three of its students for emerging second position at the
maiden “Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Competition”.
As part of the scholarship, the University
would pay for the school fees of the students from level 100 to 400 and offer
30 per cent discount to the students who wished to offer master’s programme at
the University.
The students were each given GH¢200.00 for
their transportation.
The students are; Evans Agyemang (level 400),
Nana Akwasi Sarpong (level 400) and Lariba Abiba Zakari (level 300), all at the
Business School Department.
The institute would refund to each student
fees they paid up to their current levels.
The students were coached by Dr Mamadou Lamine
Diedhiou, Dean of Business School, WIUCG, Dr Kwesi Addei Mensah, Head of
Business School Department, WIUCG and Mr Eric Hayfron, a Lecturer, Business
School Department.
The coaching team were each given GH¢1000.00
for their contributions towards the performance of the students.
Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, the Chancellor, WIUCG, said
the scholarship was to show appreciation to the students for their splendid
performance and exhorted academic brilliance on their way to finals by
eliminating University of Ghana Business School in the semi-final.
He said the scholarship was to encourage and
motivate other students to study hard and be recognised in their fields.
He said people had the notion that private
schools were not good, adding that their performance at the competition was a
testimony that private schools were capable of producing quality students in
the country.
The Chancellor said in America, Universities
like Harvard, Northwestern were all private schools and doing very well.
He called on government to support private
Universities with tax relief to enable them to complement the effort in
enhancing quality education because the private sector was the engine for
economic development.
The Tertiary Business Sense Challenge
Competition was launched in early February by the Ministry of Business
Development in partnership with the Graphic Business to develop business minds
and entrepreneurial instincts of University students.
The competition had 12 participating
Universities, of which University of Cape Coast won the competition while
Wisconsin University came second.
The Wisconsin University contestants each
received a Samsung tablet, a life insurance cover worth GH¢20,000.00.
The University received a cash prize of GH¢1,500.00
and would get a six-month free subscription to the Graphic Business.
GNA
