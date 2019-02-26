Cases of curse must be handled by traditionalists and not police

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA
Marfokrom Junction (E/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Etse
Agbodemegbe, a Traditionalist has said that cases of curses were of spiritual
invocations and should be dealt with by fetish priests and chiefs and not the
police.
He called on families who had curse cases pending
at the police stations and the courts to withdraw them for amicable settlement
by traditional authorities.
Agbodemegbe made the call when he addressed
herbalists and traditional healers at a meeting at Marfokrom Junction, near
Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.
He said the settlement of the cases at the
traditional level would help to prevent deaths among family members as the
curse cases delayed at the police stations and the courts.
The meeting was aimed at finding ways of
amicable settlement of curse matters in the area.
He appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei
Tutu II, and other traditional leaders to entreat government to pass a
legislation to empower chiefs and fetish priests to handle curse matters.
“Matters of curse in families in the ancient
times were not made known in public and were being settled amicably by the
chiefs, a situation that helped in the co-existence of the people,” he said.
Agbodemegbe noted that some communities lacked
development as a result of curse and long standing litigations and disputes and
the traditional leaders must be encouraged to settle.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article