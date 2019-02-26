Cases of curse must be handled by traditionalists and not police

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Marfokrom Junction (E/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Etse Agbodemegbe, a Traditionalist has said that cases of curses were of spiritual invocations and should be dealt with by fetish priests and chiefs and not the police.

He called on families who had curse cases pending at the police stations and the courts to withdraw them for amicable settlement by traditional authorities.

Agbodemegbe made the call when he addressed herbalists and traditional healers at a meeting at Marfokrom Junction, near Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

He said the settlement of the cases at the traditional level would help to prevent deaths among family members as the curse cases delayed at the police stations and the courts.

The meeting was aimed at finding ways of amicable settlement of curse matters in the area.

He appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other traditional leaders to entreat government to pass a legislation to empower chiefs and fetish priests to handle curse matters.

“Matters of curse in families in the ancient times were not made known in public and were being settled amicably by the chiefs, a situation that helped in the co-existence of the people,” he said.

Agbodemegbe noted that some communities lacked development as a result of curse and long standing litigations and disputes and the traditional leaders must be encouraged to settle.

GNA