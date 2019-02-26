Hearts Wants FIFA To Nominate Joseph Esso’s Strike For Goal Of The Year

Hearts of Oak have petitioned FIFA to nominate Joseph Esso’s goal as a goal of the year category.

Esso scored an incredible goal as the Phobians defeated Dreams FC by 2-1 in S.T Nettey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old scored both for the capital-based club.

Hearts of Oak will resume training tomorrow to prepare for the upcoming special competition.