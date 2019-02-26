Home | News | Ysuif Basigi Implores Kotoko Supporters To Stay Calm

Ysuif Basigi Implores Kotoko Supporters To Stay Calm

Dan Soko

Former Sekondi Hasaccas head coach, Yusif Basigi has called on Asante Kotoko supporters to be patient with the defenders and not put too much pressure on them as it may turn to affect their performances in subsequent matches

The Kotoko defence have conceded in every single game in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

According to Basigi, the Kotoko defenders must lift their game up in the next round of matches as well as pleaded with the fans to be patient with the defenders

"The supporters should also have patience and not put to much pressure on the defenders in other not to worsen the situation, he told OTEC FM.

He added that the defenders should psych themselves before their next game against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

"Kotoko defenders should psych themselves and also build more confidence to make the work easier for C.K Akunnor. It shouldn't always be the coach to work on them. They must help themselves and take some decisions by themselves"

Asante Kotoko will have to avoid conceding more goals and win convincingly in thier subsequent matches to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!