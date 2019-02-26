Home | News | Catastrophe in the waiting: Deadly weapons for sale on streets of Accra – TV Host

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Owusu Danso0394Morning Show Host at PanAfrican Television, Kwame Owusu Danso

Morning Show Host at PanAfrican Television, Kwame Owusu Danso has expressed grave concern about the indiscriminate sale of dangerous weapons on the streets of Accra, particularly in heavy vehicular traffic.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Owusu Danso narrated his fright when he was approached in traffic around the Fiesta Royale Hotel-Dzorwulu, by a ‘weird looking’ gentleman who pulled out different kinds of knives with the claim that he was advertising his ‘wares’ for drivers and passengers alike to purchase.

“So I am driving on the streets of Accra precisely Fiesta Royal hotel and all of a sudden when the traffic light turns red a weird looking gentleman walks to the window of my car and knocks at it purporting to sell something to me”, he wrote.

“I was shocked to the marrow when this gentleman started pulling out knives of different shapes and forms wanting to sell same to me”.
“This weird looking gentleman who was obviously high on something and selling Knives on the streets of Accra got me worried”, he continued.

His worry goes beyond the mere fact that weapons as dangerous as knives are being sold in the streets to the fact that anybody could be harmed by these supposed ‘hawkers’; moreso if they seem ‘off’ like the gentleman who approached him. They may be persons who are mentally deranged or woefully high on drugs, putting the lives of an ordinary unarmed citizen at stake.

He called for the Security bodies to be awakened by his experience and put in adequate measures to address the issue before some ‘huge’ harm is done.

“A number of things came to mind
1. Are the security agencies aware of persons selling such dangerous weapons on the streets?.
2. If they are aware what have they done about it ?.
3. Is this not a time bomb waiting to explode?
The security agencies must address this issue with immediacy before its gets out of hands because this has the potential of increasing the already higher rate of insecurity in Ghana”, he added.

Below is the full post:

