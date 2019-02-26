Home | News | My stay in Nigeria informed my instinct about political violence - Sam George

My stay in Nigeria informed my instinct about political violence - Sam George

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam NigeriaMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has asserted that his upbringing in Nigeria made him sense possible violence during the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election.

"My stay in Nigeria informed my decision about political violence. Hence I saw potential violence after chaos began."

"Anywhere I see violence I try to de-escalate," he added.

The MP made this known when he appeared a second time before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry in Accra.

According to him, the presence of masked security men and some scuffles at the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Brempong, prompted him to de-escalate before the situation could get worse.

He added that the actions of these masked men didn't look intelligent.

"It didn't look to me that those were trained national security forces." The MP said

The legislator who was caught up in the chaos which occurred at the La Bawaleshie Presby School during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election noted that he had to run for his life after hearing a series of gunshots.

[embedded content]

