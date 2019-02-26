Ayawaso Probe: 4 shots were fired at me – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Sam George is Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has told the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident that four gunshots were fired at him on that day.

He said the shots were fired whilst he took to his heels after being assaulted by men porported to be officers of the National Security Agency.

According to him, the shooting started after he had an engagement with a member of the National Security he referred to as “Double.”

On Monday February 25, Sam George appeared before the Commission for the first time and testified that he heard 40 gunshots on the day of the shooting incident.

But re-appearing before the Commission, today, the MP contradicted himself when he said he heard 30 gunshots.

That prompted Justice Emile Short to remind him about the fact that he mentioned 40 gunshots in his earlier submission.

But he argued that he stated he heard about 40 gunshots and not 40 gunshots.

He told the Commission that the shooting incident occurred after a scaffold between personnel of National Security and a “dispersing” crowd.

According to him, shots were fired into the crowd from the direction where the crowd were previously standing.

He said he was standing in between the crowd and the national security and upon hearing the gun shots, ran for cover.

“I ran; they (crowd) ran,” he said.

The gun shots, he said, lasted for about 60 seconds.

The incident occurred in front of the entrance of the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.