AWA, South African Airways partner to enhance operations

Domestic Airline, Africa World Airlines (AWA) and South Africa Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize and enhance corporation between the two Airlines.

Chief Executive Officer of South Africa Airlines Vuyani Jarana explained that the partnership was going to expand connectivity for Africa.

“We are a firm believer that for Africa to be connected, it is not going to be just one airline but it will take such partnerships and collaborations between airlines like ours and this will create better and wider connectivity.”

Mr. Vuyani stressed on the need to cut down costs for both Airlines through further discussions and planning.

Similarly, Africa World Airlines will get to offer its customers more reach within the continent, that is, destinations outside the scope of AWA but on the SAA route as well as flights beyond the continent.

Co-founder and Chairman of Africa World Airlines Togbe Afede XIV said this strategic partnership is part of the airline’s expansion strategy to benefit its customers.

He said, “The link will help us bring to Ghana, people who will ordinarily not come to Ghana. With this, we are working directly into the government’s plan of making Ghana an aviation hub and improving commercial activity between African countries.”

Togbe Afede XIV underscored the Airlines’ readiness and potential to contribute to the establishment of the Home-based carrier.

Also Present at the signing of the MOU was the Deputy Minister for aviation Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, High commissioner for South Africa Lulu Xingwana, Board Chairman for AWA Togbe Afede, Ceo of AWA John Quan DG for The Ghana civil aviation authority Simon Allotey, MD for the Ghana Airports company limited Yaw Kwakwa , Directors at the ministry for Aviation and Other Industry Stakeholders.

Togbe Afede appealed to the two Airlines to sustain the MOU to ensure that the Airline industry sees sustained growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister for Aviation Kofi Adda said the two airlines must make known any challenges they encounter in order to help the ministry with policy formulation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covers scope to introduce partnerships, including functional areas such as interlines, code-share and other related projects.

The relationship between the airlines will thus allow passengers to purchase single tickets from any destination served by either SAA or AWA, and transfer seamlessly between the airlines to their final destination.

This will create an expanded network for both airlines, and allow travel between city pairs that did not previously have good connectivity options bringing about ease for the travelling populace

The relationship between the two Airlines goes as far as 2015 when Africa World Airlines was identified as South Africa Airlines partner Airline in Ghana for regional cooperation to feed and defend the SAA long Haul Flights using the Kotoka International Airport as the main connecting hub to the West Coast.

Based on growing demand from the partnership between the two Airlines on the Ghana Market, SAA further plans to introduce one additional flight on its Washington DC route bringing it to 5X weekly beginning 2nd April 2019.

WHAT IS A CODE SHARE?

A codeshare is a business arrangement, common in the aviation industry, whereby two airlines sell flights operated by each other under their own flight numbers.

One airline will be the operating carrier while the other will be the marketing carrier and vice versa. A seat can be purchased from an airline on a flight that is actually operated by another airline under a different flight number or code.

For example, Africa World Airlines flight AW 465 may be sold as South African Airways flight SA 7465. This allows both airlines to sell seats on the same plane and offer more flight choices to customers.

HOW DOES THIS BENEFIT PASSENGERS?

Passengers benefit from the ability to purchase a single ticket for their entire journey and will enjoy seamless connections at both SAA’s hub in Johannesburg and AWA’s hub in Accra.

There will be no need to collect baggage and check-in again when connecting between the airlines unless at the first entry point into the country to clear customs and immigration

BAGGAGE

In Code Share flights, the baggage policy will be set by the airline that issued the ticket.

For example, a passenger can purchase a single ticket from Kumasi to Washington via Accra. They can then check-in at Kumasi airport with their full international baggage allowance, and collect their baggage upon arrival in the USA.