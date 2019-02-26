Ghana-UK meet to enhance trade, investment

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

The UKGBC aims to match as closely as possible Ghana’s needs with UK expertise

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is today, Tuesday, 26 February 2019 at the Lancaster House in London participating in the second UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) Meetings.

The first meeting of the Council was held in Ghana on 14 October 2018.

Key among the issues for deliberation is how to deepen economic cooperation as Ghana aspires to move beyond aid and the UK prepares to move beyond Brexit.

The overarching goal of the UKGBC is to match as closely as possible Ghana’s needs with UK expertise, financing and private sector support.

Ghana and the UK have been exploring new strategies and opportunities to enhance trade and investment between the two countries in the areas of infrastructure, agro-processing, extractives, garments/textiles, pharmaceuticals, financial sector, fintech and cybersecurity.