Barcelona will not offer Kevin-Prince Boateng permanent deal - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: happyghana.com

Barcelona have decided against making Kevin-Prince Boateng’s stay permanent

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have decided against making Kevin-Prince Boateng’s stay permanent after his underwhelming start to life at the Camp Nou.

The Ghanaian international joined the La Liga champions on a six-month loan deal from Sassuolo in January. The agreement also included an €8m purchase option.

But according to Spanish newspaper Marca, the Catalans will not trigger the buy-option which means the former AC Milan forward is set to return to Italy at the end of his loan stint in July.

The 31 year old was signed to provide cover for Luis Suárez but has failed to earn the trust of manager Ernesto Valverde.

Since his arrival, Boateng has made only two appearances for Barça, in the 2-0 Copa defeat away at the Sánchez Pizjuán and in the unconvincing 1-0 victory over Valladolid at Camp Nou, where he lasted an hour before Suárez was thrown on to add some impetus to the attack