Juliet Asante gives government one month-ultimatum to disband vigilante groups

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante

Actress Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante is not relenting on her effort to push for vigilante groups to be scrapped from Ghana’s political scene.

She has given the government a grace period of one month to ensure that all political militia groups are wiped out.

“We are giving the government one month to disband vigilante groups. And when I say government I mean everybody who is part of the leadership and management of Ghana. This includes all the key political parties that are represented at Parliament,” she said.

Juliet who embarked on a peace walk against political vigilantism today, Tuesday from the African Regent Hotel to the Parliament House told Citi TV she would keep walking until her request is granted.

“If by one month time nothing happens, we will keep on walking. I hope Ghanaians will join me and raise their voices against vigilantism,” she noted.

Juliet, who is also the Executive Director of Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) presented a petition to Parliament after the walk.

The petition was received by Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Principal Assistant Clerk in Parliament and Kate Addo, Acting Director of Public Affairs in Parliament on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament, Emmanuel Anyimadu.

According to Juliet Asante, she is scared about what could potentially happen with the emergence of vigilante groups in Ghana.

She urged all Ghanaians to wake up and speak against the menace than wait till it festers.

Public concern over political vigilantism has been growing over the past few years with some high profile incidents from groups affiliated to the two major political parties in the country; the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Recent conversations on vigilantism come on the back of the violence that took place during the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon a few weeks ago.

In the meantime, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has called on political parties to disband their vigilante groups or else he would put in place a legislation to force the parties to do so.