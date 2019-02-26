High Court to deliver judgement in soldiers' Menzgold GH¢2.5m suit Thursday

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Nana Appiah Mensah is Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana

The Accra High Court has fixed Thursday, February 28, for a default judgement in the case in which 53 soldiers have sued Menzgold Ghana Limited, a gold dealership company, for failing to pay back their total investment of GH¢2.5 million.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Jerome Noble Nkrumah is expected to rule after Menzgold failed to make a defence in two separate hearings.

Counsel for the soldiers, Mr Yaw Owusu Anane-Asante subsequently on February 20 filed a motion praying the court for a judgement in default.

The plaintiffs, per the writ of summons issued on December 12, 2018, are praying the court to order a refund of their money, ranging between GH¢18,000 and GH¢244,000 which are their principal investments.

They argue that even if the defendant claims that it cannot pay their interest, they are entitled to their principals.

In their statement of claim, the soldiers described themselves as hardworking men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces and contended that they had invested their “sweat and tears” in the defendant company.

The plaintiffs said they were worried that their hard-earned money from what they termed as “sleepless treks and peacekeeping missions” was what they had invested in Menzgold.

They also prayed the court to direct the defendant company to refund their investments.