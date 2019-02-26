Home | News | Let’s carve a positive image for NDC going into 2020 polls – Rawlings

Let's carve a positive image for NDC going into 2020 polls – Rawlings

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Mahama Rawlings OlsdJohn Mahama interacting with founder of the party Rawlings

Former President of the Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has admonished the flagbearer-elect and leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be wary of the party’s image going into the 2020 general elections.

In a statement signed his by his Director of Communications, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, congratulating John Dramani Mahama for winning last Saturday’s presidential primary of the NDC, Mr. Rawlings urged the umbrella family to “work together to re-embrace the core principles of the party in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party”.

He also reminded the party faithful that the election of Mr. Mahama as flagbearer and Leader of the party was just a first step of the task to convince the larger Ghanaian electorate going into election 2020.

Mr. Rawlings in his statement also congratulated the other six candidates who competed in the NDC presidential primary but lost for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting in the result in a mature and good-natured manner.

Mr. Mahama polled 213,443, representing 95.24% of the total valid votes cast.

His contenders; the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrissu and Sylvester Mensah polled 2,313, 519 and 932 votes, representing 1.02%, 0.23% and 0.41% respectively.

Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah on the other hand polled 1,467 votes, representing 0.65% while Goosie Tanoh garnered 2,038 votes, representing 0.90% votes.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Prof. Joshua Alabi also polled 3,399 votes, representing 1.51% of the total valid votes cast.

Dan Soko
