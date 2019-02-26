2019 AFCON: Ghana to know opponents on April 12

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana has won the tournament four times

The Black Stars will know their Group opponents for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday April 12.

CAF have scheduled the said date for the official draw for the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana with a game in hand are among 14 teams to have already confirmed their places in the competition.

The four times African champions together with host Egypt, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar, Tunisia, DR Congo, Uganda and Kenya have all booked their places.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his men will know their fate on April 12 when the draw is held in Cairo.

Ghana is the third country with most appearances in the competition having appeared 22 times, two short off Egypt who have made 24 appearance and one shy off DR Congo with 23 appearances to their credit.