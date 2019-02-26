Home | News | Kevin Prince Boateng: The Ghanaian warrior’s journey from Berlin to Barcelona

Kevin Prince Boateng: The Ghanaian warrior’s journey from Berlin to Barcelona

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin1Kevin has previously played for Dortmund, Tottenham, AC Milan and a host of clubs

German born Ghanaian professional footballer, Kevin Prince Boateng joined Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo, who play in Serie A TIM. Boateng’s move to FC Barcelona came as a surprise to many football fans across the world and Barcelona is the 10th team he has played for.

He is also one of the few players to have played for two different clubs in four of the five major leagues in Europe. The Ghana international could finally taste the success that has been eluding him throughout his career, with Barcelona dominating all of their Champions League Fixtures in this 2018/19 campaign.

Early Days

Born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father and German mother, Boateng took his first steps in football with Hertha Berlin at the age of seven and later made his professional debut for the team at the age of 18.

He then left his boyhood club to join Spurs in 2007. However Kevin failed to make a real impact at such a young age in The Premier League and he watched Tottenham lift the Carling Cup from the stands of Wembley.

Boateng left White Hart Lane for Dortmund in 2009, where he played under Jurgen Klopp before a move to a crisis hit Portsmouth.

The forward scored at Wembley against Spurs to lead his team to the FA Cup Final, but he ended his time in England with relegation.

World Cup Success

After a successful World Cup in 2010, things started to look bright for Kevin after he moved to Italy to represent the famous red and black of AC Milan.

At Milan, he came closest to realising his potential, with a spot in the 2011 Serie A Team of the Year and bragging the prestigious Fritz Walter Medal twice.

Boateng was slotted in an all star team that included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf and Ronaldinho.

The deal was made permanent after an impressive first campaign that ended with the Rossoneri winning the Scudetto. He also won the Italian Super Cup in his second year at Milan.

Post Milan Era

Schalke profited from a determined Boateng during his first two seasons back in the Bundesliga, before an ill tempered fall out resulted in him getting his first La Liga experience at Las Palmas.

He had scored 10 goals for the Spanish side which helped him earn a move to Eintracht Frankfurt where he helped them win last season’s German Cup.

He later joined Sassuolo this season and scored five goals in 15 games, taking his career total to 61 in 398 games.

Neither at the international level nor at the club level have Boateng’s accolades matched his talent. However, that may change at Barca, who is leading The La Liga and are still competing in both the Champions League and the Spanish Cup.

The Camp Nou will be the most high-profile destination so far in Boateng’s nomadic career.

However it has not been an easy first month for the Ghanaian international as he has struggled to make an impression on and off the pitch.

He has had his issues too, as his house was robbed while he was playing against Valladolid. His goal must now be to impress Valverde in training and prove that he has something to offer the team.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!