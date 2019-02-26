Home | News | Emmanuel Boateng begins training with Dalian Yifan

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has begun preseason training with new club Dalian Yifang.

The striker joined the Chinese Super League side last week in a big money move from Spanish side Levante.

Boateng joined his Dalian Yifang teammates in Shanghai to begin preseason exercises as the team prepares for the upcoming Chinese Super Lig season.

The Black Stars striker is expected to spearhead coach Bernrd Schuster's attack as they seek to finish in the top ranks this season.

The Blue Hawks finished the 2018 season in 11th position and will begin the campaign against Henan Jianye on Sunday.

Boateng shot to prominence after he netted a hat-trick in a memorable 5-4 victory at home to Barcelona last May.

The forward made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.

