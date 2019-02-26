Home | News | 'Angry' Kofi Amoah considering resignation from Normalization Committee - Reports

'Angry' Kofi Amoah considering resignation from Normalization Committee - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Dr Kofi Amoah NicePresident of Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah is threatening to resign as chairman of the Normalization Committee of the Ghana FA over disagreements with government over the handling of competition for clubs in the country.

The astute businessman refused to attend a high profile meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture on Monday claiming they are interfering with the administration of the game in the country.

Amoah is furious over the governmental body's decision to intervene in the stand-off with the clubs in the country over the Special Competition and he is now ready to throw in the towel.

Insiders say he he has already had several clashes with the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture as the NC to apologise for the insults the caretaker body rained on clubs over their demands for transparency.

Now according to Kumasi-based Sikka FM, the businessman is furious and feels the Select Committee is favouring clubs and wants to quit the job to save his image.

Last week, the Normalisation Committee was asked to apologize to the Premier League clubs after labeling them as greedy, selfish and braggarts.

But the Committee defied the order and rather explained their choice of words in describing the clubs.

Yesterday (Monday), the Sports Ministry announced setting up committee to set up the road map for the Special Competition.

Members include OB Amoah [Deputy Minister of Local Government], Kurt Okraku [Premier League clubs representative], madam Lucy Quist [Normalisation Committee], Kudjoe Fianoo [GHALCA chairman], Randy Abbey [Division One League representative], Perry Okudzeto [Deputy Sports Minister] and Ghana FA secretary Alex Asante.

