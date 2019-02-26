Nigerians go on a food challenge; #AfricanFoodsChallenge

This food challenge was started by a gentleman, who always took a video of himself eating local Nigerian meals. This spiralled into a challenge after a popular blog on Instagram took to sharing his videos.
Now all kinds of local Nigerian dishes are being featured on Instagram. And even celebrities and Nigerians abroad cannot help but join in this challenge.
The originator of the AficanFoodsChallenge with a bowl of amala and okro soup.
Amala is made up of dried powdered yam flour.
Davido made an appearance at the AfricanFoodsChallenge
Eba and Ogbonor soup
Ogbonor soup is an Igbo dish made with dry bush mango seeds which gives it its draw texture.
James Brown aka 'There was no caught' joined with beans and pap.
And a one from these cuties
