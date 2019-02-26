Smallest dam to cost GHS 2.5m - Minister reveals

Addressing parliament on steps taken by government to construct the dams, he said the costs varies for the sizes of the dam.

According to Dr. Afriyie-Akoto, out of 560 locations identified, 311 have been selected for construction.

“I have said here…that the smallest dam will cost 2.5 million cedis,”

Ghana’s Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The One-Village-One-Dam policy is one of the Akufo-Addo administration’s flagship programmes aimed at ensuring all year-round agriculture in the three regions of the north, through the construction of irrigation dams in every village in that part of the country.