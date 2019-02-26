Home | News | I am still at post as Black Stars assistant coach: Maxwell Konadu

I am still at post as Black Stars assistant coach: Maxwell Konadu

Dan Soko

It was widely reported last week that Konadu had been sacked as the assistant coach of the senior male national football team of Ghana.

Maxwell Konadu sacked as Black Stars assistant coach-Report

The reports further explained that former Asante Kotoko coach Masud Didi Dramani who is currently the assistant coach of Daish Superliga outfit Nordsjaelland will replace Konadu.

Maxwell Konadu is baffled by the news of his dismissal, saying nothing of that sort has been communicated to him by the Normalisation Committee.

''It’s not official; the Normalisation Committee hasn’t told me anything so I have no idea. I don’t know anything about it,'' the 46-year-old told Graphic Sports.

''You know me. I have no problem with anybody and officially I haven’t been told anything so I don’t even know how to answer your question,'' he added.

It is also understood that Maxwell Konadu is going to be reassigned as coach of the Black Stars B (Local Black Stars.

