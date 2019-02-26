Ayawaso violence: I went to church to thank God for being alive - Sam George

The NDC MP who appeared before the Justice Emile Short Commission on Tuesday, February 26, to testify on what happened on the said day said he went to church to thank God for being alive that gunshots fired into the crowd by the national security operatives did not hit him.

He narrated that he had gone to the constituency to monitor the by-election when the shooting events occurred.

The MP earlier in his testimony likened the Ayawaso shooting incident to an action movie, adding that he personally had seek cover "against a wall" in order to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

"Shots were immediately fired into the air. I immediately took cover against a wall and stood against it. Because, the next 60 seconds appeared to be stuff from an action movie," Sam George said.

"I saw a number of the armed men pull out their side weapons and fire into the direction of the crowd. I saw Double [a National Security operative] pull out his AK 47 and fire. The gun jammed; I saw him clear his chamber, reload the gun and fired several rounds from his AK47," he added.