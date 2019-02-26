Barcelona won't renew Kevin-Prince Boateng’s contract- Reports

The 31-year-old joined the Catalan giants in the January transfer window on a six-month loan term from Sassuolo with an option of a permanent deal which will cost them €8m.

But according to Spanish authoritative Newspaper Marca, Barcelona will not trigger the buy-option when Kevin-Prince Boateng’s loan deal with the five times champions of Europe expires in June, which means he would have to return to Sassuolo next summer.

The former AC Milan is struggling to adapt to life at Barcelona having made just two appearances since joining the side in January: he was substituted as Barca lost 2-0 to Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey and he was unconvincing as the La Liga champions piped Real Valladolid 1-0 in the league.

Kevin-Price Boateng has been overlooked by Ernesto Valverde in their UEFA Champions League clash at Lyon, the El Classico against Real Madrid and other crucial ties.