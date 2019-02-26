Home | News | Railway workers call for construction of standard gauge

Railway workers call for construction of standard gauge

Dan Soko

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Feb. 26, GNA - Members of the Railway Workers Union have called on the government to see to the construction of the Western Railway lines from narrow gauge to standard to revitalise the sector.

"We will want to urge the Ministry to as a matter of urgency to prioritise its earmarked projects and place on top the total reconstruction of the Western Rail Line...we believe a complete contract for the construction of the entire Western Rail Line will be more reassuring."

Mr Godwill Ntarmah, General Secretary of the Ghana Railway Workers Union at the National Executive Council Meeting said the completion of the standard gauge would improve on the amount of commodities to be hauled and its resultant increment in the financial fortunes of the company.

He said, “We are all aware of the various commodities on that stretch. Furthermore, the job opportunities that will be created when that lane is completed,

Aside sustaining the operations of the GRCL, the complete construction of the line will also ensure the longer life span of roads built by the government and reduce unnecessary road accidents."

Mr Ntarma also lamented about the low salaries of staff of the Company, “permit me to once again make another appeal to the President to consider the plight of railway workers and help address this low level of salaries".

He urged the new board of the company to be efficient in the discharge of their duties and collaborate with the leadership of the Union and workers to ensure success for their work and the welfare of workers.

Mr Ntarma said the proposed review of the Railway Act was in the right direction to give more credence to the activities of the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

Dr Mike Adjei Teye, the Deputy Managing Director of the GRCL urged staff to eschew negative attitudes such as lateness, indiscipline and other behaviours that did not advance society.

'We have a collective responsibility in reviving this age-old trade ", he added.

Mr Agyenim Boateng, the Deputy Minister for Railway Development urged the Company to do a lot more by looking outside other establishments for contracts and works to improve on Internally Generated Funds.

"As a limited liability company, there is a lot more you can do for yourselves as a company ", he added.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

