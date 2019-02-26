Railway workers call for construction of standard gauge

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Feb. 26, GNA - Members of the
Railway Workers Union have called on the government to see to the construction
of the Western Railway lines from narrow gauge to standard to revitalise the
sector.
"We will want to urge the Ministry to as
a matter of urgency to prioritise its earmarked projects and place on top the
total reconstruction of the Western Rail Line...we believe a complete contract
for the construction of the entire Western Rail Line will be more
reassuring."
Mr Godwill Ntarmah, General Secretary of the
Ghana Railway Workers Union at the National Executive Council Meeting said the
completion of the standard gauge would improve on the amount of commodities to
be hauled and its resultant increment in the financial fortunes of the company.
He said, “We are all aware of the various
commodities on that stretch. Furthermore, the job opportunities that will be
created when that lane is completed,
Aside sustaining the operations of the GRCL,
the complete construction of the line will also ensure the longer life span of
roads built by the government and reduce unnecessary road accidents."
Mr Ntarma also lamented about the low salaries
of staff of the Company, “permit me to once again make another appeal to the
President to consider the plight of railway workers and help address this low
level of salaries".
He urged the new board of the company to be
efficient in the discharge of their duties and collaborate with the leadership
of the Union and workers to ensure success for their work and the welfare of
workers.
Mr Ntarma said the proposed review of the
Railway Act was in the right direction to give more credence to the activities
of the Ghana Railway Development Authority.
Dr Mike Adjei Teye, the Deputy Managing
Director of the GRCL urged staff to eschew negative attitudes such as lateness,
indiscipline and other behaviours that did not advance society.
'We have a collective responsibility in
reviving this age-old trade ", he added.
Mr Agyenim Boateng, the Deputy Minister for
Railway Development urged the Company to do a lot more by looking outside other
establishments for contracts and works to improve on Internally Generated
Funds.
"As a limited liability company, there is
a lot more you can do for yourselves as a company ", he added.
GNA
