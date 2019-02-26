Violent extremism is public health issue – GMSA President

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Feb 26, GNA - Violent extremism is a
public health issue, which all must work together to address to promote the
safety and security of society, Mr Alhassan Iddrisu Abdullai, Northern Regional
President of Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) has said.
He said the extremism resulting out of
disagreements over varied interpretations of religious beliefs was becoming
more pronounced in society adding that treating it as a public health concern
would ensure that concrete actions were taken to prevent it.
Mr Abdullai said this at a meeting of civil
society organisations (CSO), leadership of GMSA, women and youth groups, and
media in Tamale to discuss violent extremism as part of the implementation of
the Catalysing Action against Violent Extremism in Northern Ghana (CAVE-NG)
project.
The meeting was for the participants, who
received training on violent extremism last year, to share and harvest lessons
on their engagement with their members on the training they had as part of the
project on ways to prevent violent extremism especially in the northern part of
the country.
The meeting was organised by NORSAAC, a CSO,
which is implementing the CAVE-NG project, with funding support from the
Canadian Embassy in Ghana through the Canadian Fund for Local Initiative
(CFLI).
CAVE-NG is a six month-long project being
implemented in five Districts including Tolon, Sagnarigu and Tamale, targeting
20 Senior High Schools, religious leaders, and CSOs with the aim of
contributeing to national response of building resilient society against
violent extremism.
Mr Abdullai therefore, advised the youth to be
tolerant and research about issues on religious beliefs propagated mostly on
social media before accepting and acting on them to ensure that they did not
fall for extremist acts.
Dr Al-hussein Zakaria, an Islamic Scholar and
Executive Director of Community Development and Youth Advisory Centre said the
lack of jobs and opportunities for the youth left them vulnerable and
frustrated making them to fall for misguided interpretations of religious
messages leading to violent extremism.
Dr Zakaria therefore, called on government and
other stakeholders to create income generating activities for the youth to
prevent violent extremist acts.
He also underscored the need for the youth to
seek education and knowledge to ensure that they were well-informed to help
prevent violent extremism.
Participants assured of integrating lessons
learnt into their activities to help prevent violent extremism in the country.
GNA
