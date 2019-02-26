Violent extremism is public health issue – GMSA President

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Feb 26, GNA - Violent extremism is a public health issue, which all must work together to address to promote the safety and security of society, Mr Alhassan Iddrisu Abdullai, Northern Regional President of Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) has said.

He said the extremism resulting out of disagreements over varied interpretations of religious beliefs was becoming more pronounced in society adding that treating it as a public health concern would ensure that concrete actions were taken to prevent it.

Mr Abdullai said this at a meeting of civil society organisations (CSO), leadership of GMSA, women and youth groups, and media in Tamale to discuss violent extremism as part of the implementation of the Catalysing Action against Violent Extremism in Northern Ghana (CAVE-NG) project.

The meeting was for the participants, who received training on violent extremism last year, to share and harvest lessons on their engagement with their members on the training they had as part of the project on ways to prevent violent extremism especially in the northern part of the country.

The meeting was organised by NORSAAC, a CSO, which is implementing the CAVE-NG project, with funding support from the Canadian Embassy in Ghana through the Canadian Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI).

CAVE-NG is a six month-long project being implemented in five Districts including Tolon, Sagnarigu and Tamale, targeting 20 Senior High Schools, religious leaders, and CSOs with the aim of contributeing to national response of building resilient society against violent extremism.

Mr Abdullai therefore, advised the youth to be tolerant and research about issues on religious beliefs propagated mostly on social media before accepting and acting on them to ensure that they did not fall for extremist acts.

Dr Al-hussein Zakaria, an Islamic Scholar and Executive Director of Community Development and Youth Advisory Centre said the lack of jobs and opportunities for the youth left them vulnerable and frustrated making them to fall for misguided interpretations of religious messages leading to violent extremism.

Dr Zakaria therefore, called on government and other stakeholders to create income generating activities for the youth to prevent violent extremist acts.

He also underscored the need for the youth to seek education and knowledge to ensure that they were well-informed to help prevent violent extremism.

Participants assured of integrating lessons learnt into their activities to help prevent violent extremism in the country.

GNA