Home | News | Traders in Koforidua maintain prices of goods

Traders in Koforidua maintain prices of goods

Dan Soko

By Naa Shormei Odonkor/Janet Ansah, GNA

Koforidua, Feb. 26, GNA - Traders in Koforidua have maintain the same price of some goods since January this year, despite the changes in the rate of the cedi against the major foreign currencies.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a market survey, Mrs Comfort Adu-Gyamfi, a 53-year-old who trades in nails and paints said, the prices of nails have been maintained but the quantity have been reduced from 24 pieces to 20, 19 and 18 pieces.

She, however, said the prices of the long (4 inches) nails have also been increased by GH¢0.50p whiles the prices of the small nails have been maintained.

Mr Yaw Seth, a 42-year-old trader in aluminium roofing sheets noted that the price of a packet of aluminium roofing sheet had remained at GH¢350.00 since two years ago.

Mr Kwesi Justice who trades in Ghacem cement said the price of a bag of cement was being sold at GH¢32.00 since the beginning of the year.

He, however, explained that other brands of cement such as Cimaf, Dangote and Sol have also seen some increase in prices in recent times.

Madam Adjoa Mansah, who sells carpets, doormats, pillows, curtains, curtain bars and decoration accessories said prices of goods in the local market have been maintained from the beginning of the year to attract customers, despite the reduction in their profit margins due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!