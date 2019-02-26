Traders in Koforidua maintain prices of goods

By Naa Shormei Odonkor/Janet Ansah, GNA



Koforidua, Feb. 26, GNA - Traders in Koforidua have maintain the same price of some goods since January this year, despite the changes in the rate of the cedi against the major foreign currencies.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a market survey, Mrs Comfort Adu-Gyamfi, a 53-year-old who trades in nails and paints said, the prices of nails have been maintained but the quantity have been reduced from 24 pieces to 20, 19 and 18 pieces.

She, however, said the prices of the long (4 inches) nails have also been increased by GH¢0.50p whiles the prices of the small nails have been maintained.

Mr Yaw Seth, a 42-year-old trader in aluminium roofing sheets noted that the price of a packet of aluminium roofing sheet had remained at GH¢350.00 since two years ago.

Mr Kwesi Justice who trades in Ghacem cement said the price of a bag of cement was being sold at GH¢32.00 since the beginning of the year.

He, however, explained that other brands of cement such as Cimaf, Dangote and Sol have also seen some increase in prices in recent times.

Madam Adjoa Mansah, who sells carpets, doormats, pillows, curtains, curtain bars and decoration accessories said prices of goods in the local market have been maintained from the beginning of the year to attract customers, despite the reduction in their profit margins due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

