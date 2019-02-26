Traders in Koforidua maintain prices of goods

By Naa Shormei Odonkor/Janet Ansah, GNA
Koforidua, Feb. 26, GNA - Traders in Koforidua
have maintain the same price of some goods since January this year, despite the
changes in the rate of the cedi against the major foreign currencies.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a
market survey, Mrs Comfort Adu-Gyamfi, a 53-year-old who trades in nails and
paints said, the prices of nails have been maintained but the quantity have
been reduced from 24 pieces to 20, 19 and 18 pieces.
She, however, said the prices of the long (4
inches) nails have also been increased by GH¢0.50p whiles the prices of the
small nails have been maintained.
Mr Yaw Seth, a 42-year-old trader in aluminium
roofing sheets noted that the price of a packet of aluminium roofing sheet had
remained at GH¢350.00 since two years ago.
Mr Kwesi Justice who trades in Ghacem cement
said the price of a bag of cement was being sold at GH¢32.00 since the
beginning of the year.
He, however, explained that other brands of
cement such as Cimaf, Dangote and Sol have also seen some increase in prices in
recent times.
Madam Adjoa Mansah, who sells carpets,
doormats, pillows, curtains, curtain bars and decoration accessories said
prices of goods in the local market have been maintained from the beginning of
the year to attract customers, despite the reduction in their profit margins
due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.
GNA
