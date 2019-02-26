Tang Palace adjudged the Best Four-Star Hotel

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Tang Palace Hotel at Roman Ridge, Accra, has been adjudged the Four-Star Hotel of the Year, whilst the Holiday Inn Hotel at the Airport City was adjudged the Three-Star Hotel of the Year.



The award was presented at the 2019 Greater Accra Regional Tourism ceremony, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Greater Accra Regional Office, to honour players in the hospitality industry.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating our Heritage.”

Other award winners include Axis Suites, Serviced Apartment of the Year; Labadi Beach Hotel, Consistent Payment of Tourism Levy of the Year - Accomodation, and Azmera Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year Grade One.

The Grade Two Restaurant of the Year was picked by Buka Restaurant; Traditional Caterer of the Year – Chop Bar, went to Bush Canteen; Shiashi, whilst Fast Food Establishment of the Year was picked by KFC, East Legon Branch.

The rest are Treasures Pub at Agbogba, Drinking Bar of the Year; Plot 7 Night Club; Pub of the Year; Plantinum Gray, Consistent Payment of Tourism levy of the Year – Catering; and Land Tours, Tour Operator of the Year.

Satguru Travel and Tours; Travel Agency of the Year; Atlas Rent-A-Car was decorated as Car Rental Service of the Year; Mr Ellis Nii Laaye Bonney won the Tour Guide of the Year; Mr Edward Quao at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was adjudged the Site Guide of the Year.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was adjudged the Visitor Attraction of the Year; whilst Citi FM was decorated with the Tourism-Oriented Media (Radio Division) and Universal Television picked the Tourism Programme of the Year.

Mr Charles Obeng, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), commended the six-member jury, which worked hard to select the award winners in the Accommodation, Catering Services, Travel Services, and Media categories.

The Jury, chaired by Mr Obeng, includes Nana Baa Wiredu, Managing Director, Tourism Resources Development and Marketing; and Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director, Communications for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) and a Deputy News Editor, Ghana News Agency.

The others are Mrs Adelaide G. Mensah-Kufuor, Senior Lecturer, Accra Technical University, Hotel Catering Institutional Management, Mr Shine Dela Gowonu, Senior Tourism Professional, Ghana Tourism Authority; and Mr Awuku Yirenkyi of the Ghana Tourism Federation.

The awardees were recognised following the physical inspection of facilities to examine adherence to quality customer service, workplace safety standards, with focus on security and fittings; positive image-first impressions with emphasis on staff appearance, aesthetic, décor, and its quality.

Other areas include fulfilment of environmental and sanitation standards with critical examination cleanliness, excellent cuisine focusing on the preparation and the taste of the food, decent facilities, and fulfilment of statutory obligations of payment of GTA licence and other levies.

GNA