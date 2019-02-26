Zebilla SHS establishes Multi-Purpose Agricultural Practical field.

By Rita Dakura, GNA
Zebilla (U\E), Feb.26, GNA – The Zebilla
Senior High School (SHS) in the Bawku West District has established a
multi-purpose practical agricultural field to promote teaching and learning of
science and agriculture related courses.
The modernised experimental farm, which
supports the production of banana, noni fruits, palm nut tree, green pepper,
sugar cane, coco yam, variety of vegetables and plantain, as well as ruminants
is to aid and encourage the students to be practically oriented and to develop
interest in farming activities when they come out of school.
The school is one of the first among Senior
High Schools in the Upper East Region to introduce fish farming on their
experimental farm to improve academic performance of students in agriculture
course.
Mr Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, Headmaster of the
Zebilla SHS in an interview with the GNA said “I believe in practical learning
not only classroom teaching and I am interested in self employment after
SHS”.
“The school has visited the Tono and the
defunct Meat Factory in Bolgatanga to have practical experience of the
agricultural sector, and to encourage the students to go into farming to
increase the number of people engaged in farming in the Region.” He added.
Mr
Samuel Mbilla, the Head of the Agriculture Department of the school indicated
that “the school had one big fish pond with about 2000 fishes in the last
academic year, which were mostly cat fish and said “this academic year, the
fish pond has about 1500 fishes”.
Mr Mbilla said the fish pond and variety of
vegetable species in the school had helped teachers in their practical teaching
and following the developments, most of the Agric students were getting
interested in farming.
He mentioned that two of his past students
were ready to go into fish farming as result of the experience they gathered
while in school.
“Most of the students, teachers and community
members always come around to visit the school fish pond. it has a source of
income to the school”.
Mr Joseph Abarika Azumah, best fish farmer in
the Bolgatanga Municipal for 2018, is the brain behind the establishment of the
Agricultural Experimental Fields at the Zebilla SHS.
The best fish farmer, who is into mixed
farming, earlier spoke to the GNA and said he had variety of animal and crop
farms and expressed willingness to make his farm available for use by any
second cycle institution, especially Agric students from such institutions
within and outside the region for practical work.
He added that he was ready to assist schools
to establish experimental farms for practical work and urged the youth,
especially students in the region to take advantage of government policy of
Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Food and Jobs to establish themselves
by going into farming after school.
GNA
