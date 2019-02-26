Home | News | Zebilla SHS establishes Multi-Purpose Agricultural Practical field.

Zebilla SHS establishes Multi-Purpose Agricultural Practical field.

Dan Soko

By Rita Dakura, GNA

Zebilla (U\E), Feb.26, GNA – The Zebilla Senior High School (SHS) in the Bawku West District has established a multi-purpose practical agricultural field to promote teaching and learning of science and agriculture related courses. 

The modernised experimental farm, which supports the production of banana, noni fruits, palm nut tree, green pepper, sugar cane, coco yam, variety of vegetables and plantain, as well as ruminants is to aid and encourage the students to be practically oriented and to develop interest in farming activities when they come out of school.

The school is one of the first among Senior High Schools in the Upper East Region to introduce fish farming on their experimental farm to improve academic performance of students in agriculture course.

Mr Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, Headmaster of the Zebilla SHS in an interview with the GNA said “I believe in practical learning not only classroom teaching and I am interested in self employment after SHS”. 

“The school has visited the Tono and the defunct Meat Factory in Bolgatanga to have practical experience of the agricultural sector, and to encourage the students to go into farming to increase the number of people engaged in farming in the Region.” He added. 

 Mr Samuel Mbilla, the Head of the Agriculture Department of the school indicated that “the school had one big fish pond with about 2000 fishes in the last academic year, which were mostly cat fish and said “this academic year, the fish pond has about 1500 fishes”.

Mr Mbilla said the fish pond and variety of vegetable species in the school had helped teachers in their practical teaching and following the developments, most of the Agric students were getting interested in farming. 

He mentioned that two of his past students were ready to go into fish farming as result of the experience they gathered while in school.

“Most of the students, teachers and community members always come around to visit the school fish pond. it has a source of income to the school”.  

Mr Joseph Abarika Azumah, best fish farmer in the Bolgatanga Municipal for 2018, is the brain behind the establishment of the Agricultural Experimental Fields at the Zebilla SHS.

The best fish farmer, who is into mixed farming, earlier spoke to the GNA and said he had variety of animal and crop farms and expressed willingness to make his farm available for use by any second cycle institution, especially Agric students from such institutions within and outside the region for practical work.

He added that he was ready to assist schools to establish experimental farms for practical work and urged the youth, especially students in the region to take advantage of government policy of Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Food and Jobs to establish themselves by going into farming after school.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

