Community health committees must help reduce maternal mortalities

Dan Soko

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Goefe (V/R), Feb. 26 GNA - Mr. Seo Ilwon, Country Director of Good Neighbours International Ghana, a humanitarian and development non-governmental organization, has asked Community Health Management Committee (CHMC) members to work diligently to reduce maternal and infant mortalities in their communities.

He said members of such committees lived with the people and charged them to help make healthcare accessible to the vulnerable.

Mr. Ilwon was giving the closing remarks at the end of a three- day advocacy training for 45 CHMC members from 15 health facilities in the Adaklu District at Adaklu Goefe.

The Community Based Citizen Voice and Action (CBCVA) training was organised by the Organization in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service.

It was funded by Samsung and Community Chest of Korea.

CBCVA is a social accountability approach used at the local level to encourage increased use of dialogue between communities and government to improve services like health care delivery, education, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) among others, which impact the daily lives of the people.

Mr. Ilwon said his organization would continue to implement projects and policies that would strengthen maternal and child care and also advocate the rights of the vulnerable in a respectful and effective way.

Mr. Stephen Martey, a resource person at the workshop said it was the inalienable right of every Ghanaian to have access to a comprehensive health care of the highest quality within the resources of the country.

He said in accessing such healthcare, they had the right to protection from discrimination based on culture, ethnicity, language, religion, gender, age, geographical location or illness.

Mr. Martey therefore urged the participants to join hands with community Health volunteers to enable them perform their duties such as prevention, case detection mobilization and referrals and basic first aid skills in home accidents.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

