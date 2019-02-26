Community health committees must help reduce maternal mortalities

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA
Adaklu Goefe (V/R), Feb. 26 GNA - Mr. Seo
Ilwon, Country Director of Good Neighbours International Ghana, a humanitarian
and development non-governmental organization, has asked Community Health
Management Committee (CHMC) members to work diligently to reduce maternal and
infant mortalities in their communities.
He said members of such committees lived with
the people and charged them to help make healthcare accessible to the
vulnerable.
Mr. Ilwon was giving the closing remarks at
the end of a three- day advocacy training for 45 CHMC members from 15 health
facilities in the Adaklu District at Adaklu Goefe.
The Community Based Citizen Voice and Action
(CBCVA) training was organised by the Organization in collaboration with the
Ghana Health Service.
It was funded by Samsung and Community Chest
of Korea.
CBCVA is a social accountability approach used
at the local level to encourage increased use of dialogue between communities
and government to improve services like health care delivery, education, and
Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) among others, which impact the daily lives
of the people.
Mr. Ilwon said his organization would continue
to implement projects and policies that would strengthen maternal and child
care and also advocate the rights of the vulnerable in a respectful and
effective way.
Mr. Stephen Martey, a resource person at the
workshop said it was the inalienable right of every Ghanaian to have access to
a comprehensive health care of the highest quality within the resources of the
country.
He said in accessing such healthcare, they had
the right to protection from discrimination based on culture, ethnicity,
language, religion, gender, age, geographical location or illness.
Mr. Martey therefore urged the participants to
join hands with community Health volunteers to enable them perform their duties
such as prevention, case detection mobilization and referrals and basic first
aid skills in home accidents.
