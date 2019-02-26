Upper West GNA retirees honoured for meritorious service

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA
Wa, Feb. 26, GNA – Two retirees of Ghana News
Agency (GNA) in the Upper West Region, Mr Bajin Dougah Pobia and Mr Idrisu
Seidu, have been honoured for their meritorious service and endurance in the
journalism profession.
The duo were being awarded alongside several
other media personalities and organisations from the digital, broadcasting and
newspapers by the Northern Radio Awards (NRA) held in Wa to promote
professional journalism.
Reacting to the award, Mr Pobia who started
with the GNA in 1977 and retired in 2017 said, “I feel very fine with the
award, whatever you are doing there are onlookers, and I feel proud my
contribution to development of Ghana has been recognised”.
“People should always remember that whatever
you are doing there are onlookers and you will be recognised one day, so you
have to always work hard”.
On his part, Mr Seidu worked with the
country’s leading News Agency established in 1957 for almost 30 years,
beginning from 1985 and bowing out of service in 2014.
He said, “I am happy all that I did is not in
vain, at least people have recognised what I did for my country and the Upper
West Region”.
He recalled during the revolutionary days,
where there was strict adherence to professional ethics of reporting, and
cautioned modern reporters not to be in a rush to be the first to report a news
item.
He said many journalists in an attempt to break
the news go sensational and without cross-checking the facts which he described
as not helpful.
He advised journalists to practise balanced
journalism and equally separate politics from the journalism profession as it
clouded professional judgement and polarised the Ghanaian society.
Addressing journalists at the event, Dr
Tuurosung Domastus, a Lecturer at the Wa Campus of the University for
Development Studies (UDS) advised reporters to avoid chasing programmes with
financial benefits and concentrate on exclusive stories to promote development.
He said there were pertinent issues in
communities that needed media coverage, but today’s journalists would always
abandon such important matters and switch their attention on programmes that
would fetch them money.
“I would urge you to go out to our communities
and report important developmental issues to propagate the region”, he said.
A leading member of the event organisers,
Madam Naa Kwarley, explained the purpose of the award as to raise ethical
standards in radio journalism.
“The programme would boost the moral of media
practitioners and also appreciate the work of staff working in various
stations, “she said.
Mr Moris Banaawine from Radio Mark received a
Boxer Motor bike as the Best Local Morning Show Host; James Donkor from Puopeli
FM won the Best English Morning Show Host while the best talk show programme
went to Radio Waa.
Their prizes were not disclosed.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article