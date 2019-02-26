Upper West GNA retirees honoured for meritorious service

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA



Wa, Feb. 26, GNA – Two retirees of Ghana News Agency (GNA) in the Upper West Region, Mr Bajin Dougah Pobia and Mr Idrisu Seidu, have been honoured for their meritorious service and endurance in the journalism profession.

The duo were being awarded alongside several other media personalities and organisations from the digital, broadcasting and newspapers by the Northern Radio Awards (NRA) held in Wa to promote professional journalism.

Reacting to the award, Mr Pobia who started with the GNA in 1977 and retired in 2017 said, “I feel very fine with the award, whatever you are doing there are onlookers, and I feel proud my contribution to development of Ghana has been recognised”.

“People should always remember that whatever you are doing there are onlookers and you will be recognised one day, so you have to always work hard”.

On his part, Mr Seidu worked with the country’s leading News Agency established in 1957 for almost 30 years, beginning from 1985 and bowing out of service in 2014.

He said, “I am happy all that I did is not in vain, at least people have recognised what I did for my country and the Upper West Region”.

He recalled during the revolutionary days, where there was strict adherence to professional ethics of reporting, and cautioned modern reporters not to be in a rush to be the first to report a news item.

He said many journalists in an attempt to break the news go sensational and without cross-checking the facts which he described as not helpful.

He advised journalists to practise balanced journalism and equally separate politics from the journalism profession as it clouded professional judgement and polarised the Ghanaian society.

Addressing journalists at the event, Dr Tuurosung Domastus, a Lecturer at the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) advised reporters to avoid chasing programmes with financial benefits and concentrate on exclusive stories to promote development.

He said there were pertinent issues in communities that needed media coverage, but today’s journalists would always abandon such important matters and switch their attention on programmes that would fetch them money.

“I would urge you to go out to our communities and report important developmental issues to propagate the region”, he said.

A leading member of the event organisers, Madam Naa Kwarley, explained the purpose of the award as to raise ethical standards in radio journalism.

“The programme would boost the moral of media practitioners and also appreciate the work of staff working in various stations, “she said.

Mr Moris Banaawine from Radio Mark received a Boxer Motor bike as the Best Local Morning Show Host; James Donkor from Puopeli FM won the Best English Morning Show Host while the best talk show programme went to Radio Waa.

Their prizes were not disclosed.

