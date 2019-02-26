Home | News | Upper West GNA retirees honoured for meritorious service

Upper West GNA retirees honoured for meritorious service

Dan Soko

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA

Wa, Feb. 26, GNA – Two retirees of Ghana News Agency (GNA) in the Upper West Region, Mr Bajin Dougah Pobia and Mr Idrisu Seidu, have been honoured for their meritorious service and endurance in the journalism profession.

The duo were being awarded alongside several other media personalities and organisations from the digital, broadcasting and newspapers by the Northern Radio Awards (NRA) held in Wa to promote professional journalism.

Reacting to the award, Mr Pobia who started with the GNA in 1977 and retired in 2017 said, “I feel very fine with the award, whatever you are doing there are onlookers, and I feel proud my contribution to development of Ghana has been recognised”.

“People should always remember that whatever you are doing there are onlookers and you will be recognised one day, so you have to always work hard”.

On his part, Mr Seidu worked with the country’s leading News Agency established in 1957 for almost 30 years, beginning from 1985 and bowing out of service in 2014.

He said, “I am happy all that I did is not in vain, at least people have recognised what I did for my country and the Upper West Region”.

He recalled during the revolutionary days, where there was strict adherence to professional ethics of reporting, and cautioned modern reporters not to be in a rush to be the first to report a news item.

He said many journalists in an attempt to break the news go sensational and without cross-checking the facts which he described as not helpful.

He advised journalists to practise balanced journalism and equally separate politics from the journalism profession as it clouded professional judgement and polarised the Ghanaian society.

Addressing journalists at the event, Dr Tuurosung Domastus, a Lecturer at the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) advised reporters to avoid chasing programmes with financial benefits and concentrate on exclusive stories to promote development.

He said there were pertinent issues in communities that needed media coverage, but today’s journalists would always abandon such important matters and switch their attention on programmes that would fetch them money.

“I would urge you to go out to our communities and report important developmental issues to propagate the region”, he said.

A leading member of the event organisers, Madam Naa Kwarley, explained the purpose of the award as to raise ethical standards in radio journalism.

“The programme would boost the moral of media practitioners and also appreciate the work of staff working in various stations, “she said.

Mr Moris Banaawine from Radio Mark received a Boxer Motor bike as the Best Local Morning Show Host; James Donkor from Puopeli FM won the Best English Morning Show Host while the best talk show programme went to Radio Waa.

Their prizes were not disclosed.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

February 26, 2019

Chief Imam In London

February 26, 2019

GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

February 26, 2019

Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!