Naming And Shaming Will End Vigilantism - MP

Dan Soko

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) appearing before the Short Commission of Inquiry has said the naming and shaming of politicians who own vigilante groups can halt the menace.

“Name and shame anyone involved in these activities,” Mr. Sam Nartey George told the Commission when he made his second appearance before them Tuesday.

In the wake of violence which marred the recent Ayawaso by-elections, the President has set up the Emile Short Commission to – among others – make recommendations that can forestall future occurrences.

Mr. George’s testimony before the Commission has become necessary following media footage that captured him being assaulted by men said to be National Security operatives but whom he claims are members of the governing New Patriotic Party’s Invincible Forces.

[embedded content]

According to Mr. Samuel Nartey George, many of those who own vigilante groups “occupy prominent positions in this country or have occupied prominent positions.” But without naming and shaming these people,” he added that “we will be engaged in a pretentious exercise.”

Mr. George, who claimed to be “a victim of party militia,” said the “biggest issue” dealing with party militia “is the politicians taking ownership of these groups.”

This latest stance of the Ningo Prampram MP comes a day after he had claimed before the Short Commission that the NDC Party militia, the “Azorka Boys” are owned by the party’s National Vice Chairman, Mr. Sofo Azorka, even though he will rather “refer to them as a community-based organization,” involved in borehole drilling.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

