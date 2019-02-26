Home | News | Zambia Bails MP Charged With Hate Speech

Zambia Bails MP Charged With Hate Speech

Dan Soko
Former minister Chishimba Kambwili is a leading critic of President Edgar Lungu (file picture). By DAWOOD SALIM (AFP)

Former minister Chishimba Kambwili is a leading critic of President Edgar Lungu (file picture). By DAWOOD SALIM (AFP)

A Zambian court bailed a fierce critic of President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday after he was charged with telling an ethnic Indian that he was stealing local jobs.

Chishimba Kambwili, who is still an MP in the ruling party, will go on trial on April 8 for showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for a person because of their race.

Kambwili allegedly told road worker Rajesh Kumar Verma, an Indian national, that his occupation should be reserved for indigenous Zambians.

A clip purporting to show the incident on February 19 went viral on social media, prompting the government to issue a rebuke.

"I deny the charge," Kambwili told magistrate Humphrey Chitalu on Tuesday in a courtroom filled with scores of his supporters and some opposition leaders.

Opposition United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema was among those present.

Kambwili was required to pay bail worth the equivalent of of $200 (176 euros).

"We want to save this country from thieves, crooks... we will continue speaking for you people. These jobs are not meant for foreigners but Zambians," Kambwili said outside court.

"How can you allow a foreigner to get jobs meant for Zambians? Shame on you Lungu."

Hichilema called on Zambians to protect each other from Lungu who is accused by opponents of using the justice system to stifle critics.

"We must be concerned with each other's welfare, and let's unite to kick the brutal regime," Hichilema said.

If convicted Kambwili faces up to two years imprisonment.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!