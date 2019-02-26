'Alan Kyerematen Has No Respect For Parliament' - Muntaka 'Angry'

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has served notice of a motion for a vote of censure against Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

According to Muntaka, the Minister has failed to appear in the House on three occasions in the course of this month which he says suggests that the said minister is deliberately being disrespectful to the House.

Alan Kyerematen was scheduled to answer a question in the House on Tuesday but was absent with permission but Muntaka Mubarak says the Minister's behaviour must not be tolerated.

Muntaka said he will soon trigger Order 180 of the standing orders of the House on the vote of censure to remove the Minister from office.

“He has no respect for this House. He has no regard for this House. In the spate of one month, he asked that his questioning be postponed. Mr. Speaker I believe that this treating of Ministers with kid gloves is long overdue. They have no respect for this House.

“Even when you reschedule and ask them to reappear, they will say they cannot be here because they think that an executive function is more important than a legislative function,” Muntaka said.

Alan not avoiding Parliament

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Safo says there is no justification for the intended motion the Minority wants to move.

“This is against our Standing Orders…It is not deliberate on the part of the Trade Minister to avoid answering questions in this House. It is not as if the Trades Minister does not respect this House. There is nothing to avoid.”

