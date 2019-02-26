Home | News | Maritzburg United can beat relegation drop - Richard Ofori

Maritzburg United can beat relegation drop - Richard Ofori

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Maritzburg United goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is upbeat about their chances of maintaining their top-flight status.

With 9 matches to go, Maritzburg United need a quick turnaround if they want to remain in the Absa Premiership after enduring a turbulent campaign.

Maritzburg are at the bottom of the log with just 14 points from 21 matches.

But Ofori believes they have the requisite power to turn their season around and beat the relegation drop.

"Our current situation is very worrying but I am sure we will not be relegated at the end of the season," he told SportworldGhana.com

He added, "We the playing body aren’t happy about our position on the league game and so we are working very hard to ensure we win most of the remaining matches and at the end maintain our spot in the league."

"The supporters have been so much supportive despite our bad form and we hope they continue with that to enable us to achieve our target of avoiding relegation. We want to be in the league and make them happy come next season."

"It’s good that some clubs are interested in my services but for now I want to help the team to beat relegation afterwards we will see what will happen.’’

Ofori has been heavily linked with a move to giants Orlando Pirates.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

