Petroleum industry operators sign Safety Declaration Certificate

Operators in the downstream petroleum industry have signed a Safety Declaration form issued by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) as part of its campaign to engage all stakeholders on the collective responsibility of safety.

Necessitated by the Atomic junction and Kumasi gas explosion incidents, Chief Executive Officer for NPA, Alhassan Tampuli, indicated that the Safety campaign is a clarion call to uphold operational standards that will prevent any further disasters.

He expressed grave concern about the recent fires in the country, lives lost to these accidents and the properties destroyed.

Touching on ‘the spate of gas explosions and the way forward’, Mr Tampuli entreated consumers to abide by guidelines on the use of petroleum products adding, NPA as a regulator will monitor and continue to enforce high standards through inspections and sanctions.

"We want to educate the public on their role in preventing fires in the country. The signing of these certificates, we want industry players to keep up with high safety standards. The oil explosion at Atomic junction and Krofrom prompted the rolling out of an intensive monitoring activity by the authority’’.

He further urged drivers of fuel tankers to participate in the fire safety education programmes the NPA has rolled out to equip them with fire prevention skills since most of these accidents occur as a result of lacking adequate awareness.

The National Petroleum Authority CEO observed that most petroleum-related accidents occur as a result of inadequate awareness of the risks in handling and using these oil products.

The Authority has launched its Safety Campaign to raise awareness on adherence to safety protocols in the petroleum downstream sector, under the theme ‘People Safety First’.