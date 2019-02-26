Entrepreneurs, startups to get business development coaching at 2019 ‘Pitch’

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

File photo: Young entrepreneurs

Young business owners, startups and entrepreneurs have another opportunity to improve their skills for growth and development at the second edition of ‘The Pitch’; a capacity building program targeted at growing businesses in Ghana.

Under the auspices of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, the side event will focus on two main business factors; ie. Financing a Startup and building a globally accepted brand.

Professionals in the business field including business coach of over 15 years experience and President of Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the CEO of FBN Bank, Mr. Gbenga Odeyemi and Miss Sheila Azuntaba, CEO Innovative Microfinance will be there to through various lecture sessions, empower participants.

Others include a coach in modern day business development and marketing strategy and founder of Popout, Maximus Ametoghor, the leader in luxury event planning and a successful entrepreneur, Whitney Boakye-Mensah of InnovationsWBM and Insurance expert, Ebenezer Abeku Onumah.

This event sponsored by MPWA and Ghana Trade Fair Company will enable aspiring entrepreneurs grow indigenous businesses.

The 2019 edition of the Pitch will take place on the 8th of March at the Main Auditorium of Ghana Trade Fair Company. Admission is free.

To attend simply register by sending an SMS/WhatsApp with your name to 023 511 7325 or send a private message to Ghana Trade Fair Company on Facebook.