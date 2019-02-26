Home | News | Entrepreneurs, startups to get business development coaching at 2019 ‘Pitch’

Entrepreneurs, startups to get business development coaching at 2019 ‘Pitch’

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young Entrepreneurs SldkeFile photo: Young entrepreneurs

Young business owners, startups and entrepreneurs have another opportunity to improve their skills for growth and development at the second edition of ‘The Pitch’; a capacity building program targeted at growing businesses in Ghana.

Under the auspices of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, the side event will focus on two main business factors; ie. Financing a Startup and building a globally accepted brand.

Professionals in the business field including business coach of over 15 years experience and President of Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the CEO of FBN Bank, Mr. Gbenga Odeyemi and Miss Sheila Azuntaba, CEO Innovative Microfinance will be there to through various lecture sessions, empower participants.

Others include a coach in modern day business development and marketing strategy and founder of Popout, Maximus Ametoghor, the leader in luxury event planning and a successful entrepreneur, Whitney Boakye-Mensah of InnovationsWBM and Insurance expert, Ebenezer Abeku Onumah.

This event sponsored by MPWA and Ghana Trade Fair Company will enable aspiring entrepreneurs grow indigenous businesses.

The 2019 edition of the Pitch will take place on the 8th of March at the Main Auditorium of Ghana Trade Fair Company. Admission is free.

To attend simply register by sending an SMS/WhatsApp with your name to 023 511 7325 or send a private message to Ghana Trade Fair Company on Facebook.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!